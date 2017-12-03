× St. George man facing felony charges for sexual abuse of juvenile girls

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A St. George man has been booked into jail on numerous felony charges after he allegedly sexually abused two juvenile girls over the course of six years.

According to charging documents, a detective from Mesquite, Nevada contacted St. George police about a sex offense case being investigated.

Two girls, ages 15 and 12, told police that James Michael Leavitt, 38 of St. George, had sexually molested them numerous times over the course of six years, with the most recent incident occurring six months prior.

Police contacted Leavitt at his place of work Thursday and later questioned him at the police department. Charging documents state that Leavitt waived his Miranda rights and that “James gave a full confession of his crimes committed against the girls.”

The man was taken to jail and booked for 10 counts of sodomy of a child as first-degree felonies. He was also charged with four counts of dealing in material harmful to a minor, and he allegedly admitted to showing pornographic videos to several juvenile females and one juvenile male while in his home this summer.