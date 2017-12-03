× Care Cuts treats refugee children living in Utah to hair cuts, makeovers

SALT LAKE CITY — Kids at the Bud Bailey Apartments, an affordable housing community for refugees, spent the day getting pampered.

The non-profit group Care Cuts treated the kids to haircuts, manicures, make-up, and face painting—but the impact goes beyond skin deep.

With every snip, spray, and a whole lot of style, a smile spreads across a child’s face.

Marco Diaz founded Care Cuts two years ago.

“One of the biggest things that we hear back is that they feel human again,” Diaz said.

For these refugee children at the Bud Bailey Apartments, a haircut is a luxury.

“They feel like they’re treated with love and respect and that people care, and that makes a world of difference for someone that may not feel that way,” Diaz said.

These kids look like a million bucks, but the true value is in how these makeovers make them feel.

“A haircut is only a means to an end,” Diaz said. “That end is to help them know that they are loved, that people care, and that there’s hope.”

Those feelings are shared by volunteers like Jay Gould.

“The smiles on people’s faces, to see them get a haircut, a shave, and clothes, and food, and makeup and to see the kids, it just warms my heart,” Gould said.

It’s an uplifting experience where they leave feeling just as good on the inside as they look on the outside.

Care Cuts has several events like this throughout the year. Since its launch two years ago, the organization has provided more than 2,200 hair cuts and mini makeovers. For more information on how you can get involved, visit their website.