This week Steve Oldfield looks at three movies he thinks will fare better at awards shows than they will at the box office. See the video above for his take on "The Shape of Water", and "Lady Bird" as well as "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri".
At the Movies: Three movies likely to do better with critics than the box office
