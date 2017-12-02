× Unified Police search for missing 22-month-old

SANDY – Unified Police were searching early Saturday morning for a 22-month-old boy taken by his father who, according to family members, was not in a good mental state.

Police said Blas Valdez picked up his son, Elias, Friday morning but failed to return him by a designated time Friday evening.

The search for Elias was focused in the area of 9900 S. 900 E.

Blas Valdez was last seen driving a 2010 VW CC, light blue in color.

Anyone with information was asked to call UPD at 801 743-7000.