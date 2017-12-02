× Trump thanks Senator Orrin Hatch for passing tax reform

WASHINGTON – After a vote early Saturday morning, Senate Republicans have finally passed what they call “historic tax reform.”

Utah Senator Orrin Hatch helped to lead the bill through the house and was thanked by President Donald Trump on Twitter following the vote.

Trump said in the tweet, “We are one step closer to delivering MASSIVE tax cuts for working families across America. Special thanks to @SenateMajLdr Mitch McConnell and Chairman @SenOrrinHatch for shepherding our bill through the Senate. Look forward to signing a final bill before Christmas!”

Trump also shared a video of the bill passing and statements following the vote, including one by Senator Hatch.

In a press release, Hatch said he believes the ‘comprehensive tax overhaul’ will provide more income, jobs and opportunity for Americans.

“This landmark achievement is the culmination of months of hard work and cooperation among Finance Committee members; leaders from the Senate, House and administration; and the entire Senate Republican Conference. It reflects a shared desire to produce a tax system that is pro-growth, pro-jobs, pro-family, and will move our country forward to meet the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century,” said Hatch

The bill passed just before 2 a.m. ET with a vote of 51-49.

Republican Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee was the only Senator to break party lines and vote against the reform.

The bill will now go to the House of Representatives where they can opt to pass the Senate’s bill as it stands or they can conference with the Senate to combine it with the legislation House Republicans recently passed. Trump mentioned in his tweet that he hopes to sign a final bill by Christmas.