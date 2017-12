PROVO – Officers are on the lookout for a couple who lost their thumb drive and jewelry box in Provo.

Thanks to an image recovered by Provo police they have the faces of the individuals who might have lost the property but not their identities.

Police say the thumb drive included images of the couple’s wedding.

If you recognize the people in the image Provo Police are asking the public to contact Officer Janda at (801) 852-6210.

