Man shot in stomach during domestic altercation in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A man suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach Saturday morning during an altercation with his wife outside of an apartment complex.

Lt. Jeff Conger of the West Valley City Police Department said they were called to an apartment complex near 4000 South and Redwood Road around 7:10 a.m. on reports of a man and woman fighting outside the complex.

“They were fighting over a gun, a neighbor I guess called this in,” Conger said.

As officers were on their way, dispatch received a call from a man who said he had suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach and that during the altercation he had gotten ahold of the gun and thrown it aside.

Police and medical personnel arrived on scene and took both the man and woman to the hospital. The man had been shot in the stomach. He was in stable condition with a wound not considered life-threatening.

Police did not provide details as to why the woman was transported to a hospital.

Conger said they are still waiting to interview both parties, so at this point they don’t know exactly what happened.

“They are husband and wife, we know that, but what led to them being outside with the gun, what led to the argument or anything on how he got shot, we don’t know that,” Conger said.

Conger said they will investigate further and interview the people involved to determine whether or not charges will be filed.