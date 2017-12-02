× 5-year-old boy found unconscious in bath tub earlier this week has died

HERRIMAN – The 5-year-old boy found unconscious in a bathtub earlier this week passed away Saturday morning, Unified Police say.

Det. Ken Hansen with the Unified Police Department said, on Thursday night, the boy’s father stepped away while bathing the boy and returned to find the child face down in the tub.

A medical helicopter landed at the nearby Herriman High School, and from there the child was flown to a hospital in critical condition.

Unified Police say the boy died around 2:00 a.m. two days later at Primary Children’s hospital.

According to Unified police, the incident is still under investigation.

“Based on the information so far, we believe it was just a tragic unavoidable accident,” said Detective Hansen.