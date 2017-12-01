× Teen arrested for DUI, 15-year-old girl killed in Millard County rollover

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah – Millard County deputies have arrested an 18-year-old man for drunk driving after a rollover crash that killed his passenger, a 15-year-old girl.

Deputies said residents called early Friday morning to report a man knocking doors in the Deseret area, asking for a ride.

The man told residents he had been in a crash.

Authorities found the scene of the rollover crash and a 15-year-old girl dead inside the car.

Deputies arrested the driver, the man who had been asking for a ride, 18-year-old George Jakob Schafer.

He could now face charges including drunk driving, automobile homicide, underage consumption of alcohol, and leaving the scene of an accident.

The Utah Highway Patrol and the Millard County Sheriff’s Office are still investigating the details of the crash.

Deputies have not confirmed the names of the driver or the victim.