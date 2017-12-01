Gary Gygi of Gygi Capital Management visited the FOX 13 Studio Monday to offer some tips for protecting your identity and financial accounts while shopping online this holiday season.
Stay safe with these online shopping tips
-
Funding your Future: The best Black Friday prep guide
-
Black Friday: Your ultimate holiday shopping guide
-
Black Friday: Your ultimate holiday shopping guide
-
The reason the retirement age is rising
-
Black Friday is here: Crucial holiday season begins for battered retailers
-
-
Workers’ rights for time off after a natural disaster
-
A peek inside a remodeled Walmart Neighborhood Market
-
Horror show just won’t end for Macy’s and Nordstrom
-
Group of close-knit women brave Black Friday together
-
Unique stores that may just have that perfect gift you’ve been looking for
-
-
Leaders encourage Utah shoppers to buy local this holiday season
-
Cyber Monday: your sales guide
-
J. Crew will close dozens of stores by the end of January