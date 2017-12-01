Madison Lauren Satterlee is the creator of Madison Lauren designs. She hand makes and sews all designs herself. You can get more information about her Etsy shop here.
Homemade Holiday Style
-
Fun & easy holiday hairstyles
-
Website selling ‘ugly Christmas rompers’ for the holidays
-
Home design competition winners hope to help alleviate SLC housing crisis
-
How to get amazing discounts on Minky Couture blankets
-
UDOT opens finished projects in time for holiday traffic
-
-
Recipe: Corned Beef Hash
-
Spending Thanksgiving with Salt Lake City Fire Department
-
Christmas lights turned on at Temple Square to the delight of thousands of visitors
-
Vigil in Salt Lake City calls for justice on behalf of indigenous women
-
Bountiful man delivers homemade jam, apology note to neighbors after wildfire
-
-
Draper woman’s ‘Closer to Home’ initiative benefits homeless teens
-
Police provide tips for preventing package thefts ahead of Black Friday, Cyber Monday
-
5 of the Best Ice Cream Spots in Town