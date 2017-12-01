French Onion Soup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ingredients:

½ cup of salted butter (or olive oil)Four onions slices into think slices about 3 inches long2 garlic cloves-whole (take them out at the end)3 bay leavesJuice of one lemon or 1 cup of Burgundy wine2 quarts of beef broth (or vegetable stock)1 banquette sliced into ½” slicesGreyere cheese in thin slices

Melt the butter in a large stock pot, then reduce heat and add onion, garlic, and bay leaf. You will cook these for about 25 minutes. You’ll see the onions transform from crispy to soft with a sticky film, all the way to translucent. You want the juice to become clear and the onions to be light brown. If they are turning black, lower the heat. When the onions are translucent and the juice is clear, the sugars in the onion have gone from bitter to sweet. At this point, add the stock and return to a boil. Gently simmer for another ten minutes.

While the soup is simmering, you will turn your baguette slices into croutons. Simply butter both sides, add a dash of pepper, and place them on a baking sheet. Convect them at 250 F until they become golden brown, then turn over. Remove them from the oven, the turn the broil element onto high.

To finish this off: Remove the bay leaves and garlic cloves from the soup. Ladle oven-safe bowls nearly full. Place these bowls on a baking sheet. Place a crouton or two in the center of the bowl and cover with cheese. Quickly put this into the broiler and keep a close eye. You want the cheese to bubble, then become brown. Remove and enjoy.

If you prefer a vegan version, use the following substitutions:

Butterà Olive or Avocado oil

Cheeseà Skip

Beef Stockà Vegetable stock -See below for quick recipe

Quick homemade vegetable stock-

Roughly cut one onion, 1 carrot, and 1 rib of celery. Place into a professional blender and cover with warm water. Pulse until the mixture is smooth, then run on high for five minutes. The friction will heat the soup up to steaming hot. The taste will still be bitter, so don’t think you’ve done anything wrong at this point. Pour the mixture through a strainer into a large pot, then simmer for 30 minutes.

Sponsor: Duerden's Appliance & Mattress