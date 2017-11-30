The Night Before Christmas at Salt Lake Ballet Theater

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Salt Lake Ballet Theater is getting ready for their Christmas show for the 11th year.

The Night Before Christmas is a unique production that encompasses a lot of different ideas that all members of the family can enjoy. In the story, Alexandria travels to different realms to try to help save Christmas, and along the way she runs into some pretty familiar childhood characters who dance right along with her.

Check out a video above for a sneak peak of Alexandria and the Christmas Fairy's solos.

You can see Salt Lake Ballet Theater's production of The Night Before Christmas December 8 and 9. Tickets and more information can be found at www.arttix.org