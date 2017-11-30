× Several Utah ski resorts set to open Saturday

SALT LAKE CITY — Three Utah resorts are poised to open Saturday, despite lighter-than-usual snowpack for this time of year.

Alta Ski Area, Deer Valley Resort, Snowbird Ski & Summer Resort and Solitude Mountain Resort will all open on December 2, according to skiutah.com.

Last month, Snowbird announced they planned to on November 22, but later suspended winter operations due to unseasonably warm weather.

At Alta, the average snowpack for this time of year is 97.8 inches, but it’s currently at 20.9 inches.

Due to the much smaller amounts of snow, some resorts still have areas that are closed.

Check the Snow Report for all of your favorite Utah resorts at www.skiutah.com/snowreport