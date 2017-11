× Report: Jim Nabors, TV’s ‘Gomer Pyle,’ dead at 87

Jim Nabors, who played the starring role in “Gomer Pyle,” has died at the age of 87, TMZ reports.

Nabors was also known for his roles in “The Andy Griffith Show,” “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas” and “Cannonball Run II.”

Nabors and his partner of 40 years lived in Hawaii.

The cause of his death was not immediately known.