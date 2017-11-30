× Police raid ‘drug distribution hub’ at Magna home

MAGNA, Utah – Unified Police made a large drug bust in Magna Thursday morning.

At about 4:30 a.m., officers served a search warrant at what they are calling a major “drug distribution hub” at a Magna home near 9200 W. 2800 S.

Authorities said the hub is large enough to serve the Magna area as well as the entire Salt Lake Valley.

Officers arrested several people at the home and not all of them went peacefully.

“There were several of the adults that were initially non-compliant,” Unified Police Lt. Jason Ackerman said. “SWAT officers used OC material [pepper spray] to get their compliance and then they were safely taken into custody and treated medically.”

No one was seriously injured in the bust.