How to help NICU mamas

During this beautiful holiday season, not all mamas get to be at home, some are instead at the NICU caring for their unwell children.

Helping NICU Mama's is a service project that started out during the 2013 holiday season by two previous NICU mother's, Jessica and Erin. They knew the struggles of having a child in the NICU and decided that they wanted to do something to help the other moms who are spending time in the hospital or have a child living in the NICU.

They decided to put together little care packages to give to these mothers that include anything they think the mom may want or need during this hard time. Products could include a handwritten note, some treats, diapers, mamaRoo's and much more.

If you know a mom that is going through a NICU experience and could benefit from this or want to donate to this in anyway, you can find the NICU Mama's on Instagram @helpingnicumamas.