Holiday fashion trends perfect for women of all shapes and sizes

Kervology is a super chic women's clothing store that was started to help get rid of stigmas surrounding fashion for curvy and plus-size women.

They wanted to help debunk the thought that curvier women don't have a desire to be fashionable by making it easy for curvy, plus-size women to find fashionable trendy clothing.

Curvy girls deserve to feel good about their clothing and how they look in it, and that is what Kervology strives to bring their customers.

Check out the video above to see some of the top holiday trends such as a Sequin Bomber, Cranberry Noel Dress and a Winter Wonderland Dress from their holiday collection.

Visit www.kervology.com or @kervology on Instagram for more information and to shop their clothing. You can also use promo code "THEPLACE15" for15% off your entire order.