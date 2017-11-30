Health Fix: Bariatric Weight Loss Surgery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Your weight could contribute to a lot of your health problems. As we know, diabetes, blood pressure, heart issues and so many other health issues that are caused by unhealthy weight can be helped by weight loss.

The idea of losing weight can be extremely difficult and taxing but luckily there are options.

Dr. Catherine Beck at Jordan Valley Medical Center wants to let people know of their options. Jordan Valley Medical Center offers plenty of weight loss options such as:

Exercise and nutrition education

Management and monitoring of weight-related health issues

Surgical preparation

Surgical procedures

Postoperative support

If you have exhausted every other option and are still struggling, that is when Dr. Beck says it could be time for Bariatric Surgery.

A good candidate for Bariatric Surgery can be determined off of BMI, which a person's height to weight ratio. If your BMI is greater than 35, then that could make you a candidate for surgery, according to Dr. Beck.

Much like weight loss, there are options when it comes to Bariatric Surgery as well. Which surgery you get depends a lot on other medical problems, weight, age and other factors. Some of the Bariatric Weight Loss Surgery's offered are:

Adjustable lap band surgery

Gastric bypass surgery

Duodenal switch surgery

Sleeve gastrectomy (most common)

Weight loss surgery could be the start to getting a new healthy life. For more information, visit http://www.cmibs.com or www.jordanvalleymc.org