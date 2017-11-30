× Emergency crews respond after three people hit by car in Sandy

SANDY, Utah — Emergency crews are responding in Sandy after three people were hit by a car.

Lt. Dean Carriger of the Sandy Police Department confirms three people were hit by a car at 9400 South and 300 East, near the South Towne Expo Center, where the Festival of Trees is being held.

Specific details about the nature and severity of the injuries were not immediately available.

Fox 13 News first heard report of the crash around 7:10 p.m.

The Utah Department of Transportation states east and westbound lanes are closed at 9400 South and 300 East.

Crash

9400 S at 300 E Salt Lake Co.

EB/WB Lanes Closed

Est. Clearance Time: 8:47 PM — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) December 1, 2017

Fox 13 News has a crew on the way to the scene, and we’ll update this story as more details emerge.

Watch News at Nine for the latest on this developing story.