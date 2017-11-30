× 5-year-old boy flown to hospital after being found unconscious in bath tub

HERRIMAN, Utah — A 5-year-old boy was flown to a hospital in critical condition after he was found unconscious in a bath tub Thursday night.

Det. Ken Hansen with the Unified Police Department said they believe it was the boy’s parents who found him unconscious in the bath tub.

A medical helicopter landed at the nearby Herriman High School, and from there the child was flown to a hospital in critical condition.

No further details were immediately available. Fox 13 News has reached out to authorities for more information.