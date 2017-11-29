Utah teen tumbling to the top, landing the title of world champion.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HERRIMAN, Utah -- This month a Herriman teen soared to the top of the world tumbling competition taking home the title of champion.

“It still seems like a dream to me it still feels so unbelievable,” 16-year-old Kaden Brown said.

At his gym in Draper, 16 year old Kaden Brown spends countless hours training to be a world champion.

“I was aiming for the gold this year," Kaden said. "And that's what I got.”

Kaden is one of four US athletes in his age group sent to compete in Bulgaria for the world championships, going up against the best of the best from dozens of countries.

“I kept telling myself I can do this. I can do this. I can beat that,” Kaden said.

With that drive and determination Kaden met the 25-meter stretch of floor.

“I did a round off back handspring full and straight three whips one back handspring into a triple back tuck,” Kaden said of his pass which landed him the gold by two points.

“Sitting in those chairs was the longest ten seconds of my life and then finding out that I finally did it, knowing all the dedication and hard work I put into this sport had paid off just came out in tear form,” Kaden said.

Hard work that started when Kaden was ten. Just months into his training he won national awards. That's when we first interviewed him as he took the sport of tumbling by storm.

“I want to go to elite I want to go to Olympian and I want to win gold,”10-year-old Kaden told FOX 13.

Now years later he has the gold and the title.

“I will always remember that moment it's incredible."

His next goal is for the World Championships in Russia next year and he hopes by 2020 power tumbling will be an Olympic sport so he can compete.