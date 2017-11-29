Star Wars BB-8 visits Fox 13; here’s where you can meet him

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - An out-of-this-world visitor stopped by Fox 13's Good Day Utah.

Star Wars' BB-8 joined us on the show and took a tour of the studio Wednesday.

BB-8 will be at the Festival of Trees Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and can't wait to meet you and snap some selfies.

For those who don't speak droid, he said he'll have his own special area near the main stage where you can meet him.

Fox 13's Rich Bonaduce tried to pry out a few details about "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" but BB-8 only shared with him, not the rest of us.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens in theatres Friday, Dec. 15.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video