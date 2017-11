Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kristin Petrucci creator of Buona Forchetta shared her recipe for Salsa Gialla. For more recipes from Kristin follow her on instagram @buonaforchettaut or go to buonaforchettaut.com

Ingredients:

1 cup Extra virgin olive oil

1-2 cloves garlic–fresh

1/4 cup finely chopped parsley

1 medium tomato

1 lb. wild-caught shrimp peel on is better.

1/4 teaspoon salt

red pepper flakes to add some heat