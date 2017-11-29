Funding your Future: 3 Secrets of car insurance

3 Secrets of Car Insurance
Utah average is $1,068, ranked at 43 of 50, 19% below national average
Know Your Car’s ISO Rating (scored 0 – 75)
- If deciding between vehicles, go for one with a lower ISO number for lower rates. The higher the number, the greater the insurer’s liability.
Understand the Surcharge Schedule
- Let’s you know how much your rate will increase with tickets and accidents
- Tickets in Utah stay on record for 3 years. After 1 year without a ticket half your points are removed, and all points are removed after 2 years without a ticket.
- Completion of a driver improvement course will remove 50 points.
- Accidents rate increases typically equal 20 – 40% of base rates
- Exceptions often include new drivers & property damage under $1k
Don’t Ask Don’t Save
- Many carriers offer discounts not advertised, don’t hesitate to ask:
- Good student, “B” grade or higher (16%)
- College education (4%)
- Payment in full vs monthly (9%)
- Combined policy (9%)
- Driver training course (7%)
- Shortened commute, reduced annual mileage (11%)
- Being married (14%)
- Matured driver, 55 years or older
- Safety features: automatic seat belts, anti-theft system, etc
- Membership discounts, such as Alumni, AARP, AAA or MENSA (5-10%)
Automatic payment (4%)
