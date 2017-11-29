Mechanical failure downed power line, sparked grass fires, left 2,000 without power in Sandy

SANDY, Utah – About 2,000 were without power in Sandy after mechanical failure took down power lines near I-15 northbound and 9000 S. Wednesday.

Sandy Fire said a splice holding two power lines together failed and the live lines fell to the ground, sparking a few small grass fires at about 1 p.m.

Rocky Mountain Power officials originally told Fox 13 a vehicle hit a power pole at the off-ramp took down power lines.

Sandy Fire said there was actually no car crash in the area at that time.

Rocky Mountain Power estimated power to be restored by 4:30 p.m.

