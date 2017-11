× Crews respond to two-alarm fire in Millcreek

MILLCREEK, Utah – Unified Fire responded to a two-alarm structure fire in Millcreek Tuesday night.

The fire was located at 3370 S. 800 E.

According to dispatch, crews determined no one was inside the home. Due to the intensity of the fire, crews went into defensive mode.

It was unknown how the fire was caused, and if it was being investigated under suspicious circumstances.