SANDY, Utah – A truck crashed into the side of a Sandy home overnight.

Officers arrived at the home near 8000 S. 450 E. at about 11 p.m. to find a truck crashed into the carport area.

The accident also took out a power pole.

Authorities have not confirmed what led to the crash at this time.

Officers have not said if drugs or alcohol were involved.

Police have not identified the suspect.