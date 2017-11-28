The 2nd Utah I Support the Girls Bra & Feminine Hygiene Drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Can you imagine what it would be like to not be able to afford bras or feminine hygiene products?

Unfortunately, there are over 6,000 girls and women in Utah who are homeless, refugees, of low-income or victims of domestic violence and cannot afford these products. Many of these women go without these necessities which make it hard to find employment or even have a sense of self.

The goal of the I Support the girls Bra and Feminine Hygiene Drive is to get these basic necessities to the girls and women who need them. It is a non-profit organization ran by volunteers such as Courtney Killpack that coordinate drives where people can donate gently used bras and new hygiene products that will be donated to local women shelters.

This year, there are 8 drop off locations and 10 different women shelters that will be donated to from Logan to St. George. This is a great way to get involved and give to those in need this holiday season.

Go to Courtney Killpack's website www.brafittingsbycourt.com/support-the-girls/ to get details on this year's drive