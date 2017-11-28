Study highlights do’s and don’t for grandparents on Facebook

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - In home senior care company Visiting Angels surveyed millennials with grandparents on Facebook and found they love it, even though, sometimes, they hate it.

The most important number: 89 percent of millenials love having grandma and grandpa as Facebook friends.

But they say there are downsides, so here are five clear rules of the road for grandparents friending grandkids.

Rule number one: Don't get too personal.

One in four millenials say grandparents share too much, especially about their love life, social life...even sex life.

A third of millenials say grandma or grandpa tells the world about family feuds or financial details.

Rule number 2: Don't rant and rave.

One Fifth of respondents say Nana goes "Emoji crazy."

One third say Grammy gets too intense about politics or religion.

Rule number 3: Give the kids some space.

One fourth of millenials say it's not cool when Papa or Meema tries to friend their friends.

Half say, please don't comment on my social life in a public post.

Rule number 4: Keep it positive

One fourth of grandchildren say grandma guilts them with posts like, "why don't you visit more often."

One in five say Facebook isn't the place to share details about health problems or procedures.

Rule number 5: Don't be cool

One in four say Grandpa tries too hard to sound like them. Just be yourself, they say.

The video above includes examples and some insights from an executive with Visiting Angels.