K9 unit to receive bulletproof, stab-proof body armor

ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. – Sweetwater County Sheriff’s office K9 “Huk” will receive a bulletproof and stab protective vest, thanks to a charitable donation from a non-profit organization.

According to Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell, the vest was donated by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc, a company invested in providing bullet and stab protective vests to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies. Since its creation, the company has provided over 2,700 protective vests, in 50 states, through private and cooperate donations.

The cost of each vest is $950. For more information or to learn about volunteer opportunities, please call (508) 824-6978.