Compliment your healthy and adventurous lifestyle with this fitness brand

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Live Infinitely is making it easier to achieve a healthy and adventurous lifestyle.

The outdoor and fitness brand created by Alicia Reynoso only four years ago sells and manufactures not only quality exercise equipment, but also fitness and nutrition plans.

They sell fitness products like resistance band sets that are stackable and range from 5 to 40 pounds, an any-level 6 piece yoga set, exercise balls and foam rollers just to name a few.

But, what separates them from other healthy lifestyle brands is that they work in conjunction with a personal trainer so when you buy a product, you can get the plans created by their trainer Marci Baker.

This is a perfect gift to get someone who is looking to get healthy for the new year or even to get yourself if you're looking for some guidence when starting a healthy and adventurous lifestyle.

You can visit their website at www.liveinfinitley.com to order products or check out their plans. Use code "ThePlace" for 10 percent off any product on the website.