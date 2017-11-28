× Commission to recommend development goals in Point of the Mountain area

UTAH – The Point of the Mountain Development Commission invited the public to attend one of two workshops to, “help create a vision for the future of the Point of the Mountain area.” The commission was assigned to construct a set of goals for growth in over 20,000 acres of undeveloped property within the Salt Lake City metropolitan area, which includes the Utah State Prison site.

The commission proposed five possible growth scenarios, and eight critical topics that are important to be discussed. Each scenario tracks a potential development outcome in 2050, when certain steps are taken to ensure growth and development of the Point of the Mountain area.

The report stated:

Rapid growth in this area is inevitable; under any scenario, the area is “built out” by 2050. The question is what the growth will look like. The scenario modeling results confirm that Utah has the opportunity to catalyze economic growth in a way that substantially increases the number of high-paying jobs in the region, with incomes increasing by as much as $10,000; and accommodate the catalyzed growth in a way that maintains a high quality of life across transportation and other metrics.

Each scenario presented by the commission cited different levels of development and growth in the Point of the Mountain area. According the commission, in order to reach better outcomes and scenarios, the public and government officials needed to be prepared to make certain improvements in the area.

The commission sited several areas of focus to achieve different goals:

“substantial road and transit investments; quality development patterns (including mixed-use village, town, and urban centers, as well as a connected road grid) that work synergistically with transportation improvements;

a robust workforce of highly skilled and diverse workers and entrepreneurs;

a nationally-recognized research & university presence that builds workforce and name

recognition and catalyzes economic growth through technology transfer:

aggressive steps to improve air quality and demonstrate environmental sustainability; and

continued investments in high-quality outdoor recreation, entertainment, and culture.”

Scenario A measured an average amount of growth that matches market projections, with little effort made to improve certain things. It describes a scenario where there is a moderate amount of recreational space created, average investments in road improvements, and no additional efforts to improve air quality and water use.

Scenario E offers a different outlook for the area by 2050, where the public and officials are committed to sparking growth. This scenario is one where economic development is high, long range transportation and broad highways have been created, efforts to improve air quality have been made and large amounts of recreational space have been created.

According to the commission, the public needs to make a decision, and work on all fronts to ensure income increase and a higher quality of life. Each scenario from A to E is slightly different, with their own positive and negative aspects.

The Point of the Mountain Commission did not say that any scenario was preferred. Instead it asked for the public’s input, so they can make an educated recommendation on, “a preferred scenario across multiple topics.”

A recommended scenario is set to be presented to the commission in January. According to the report, “The preferred scenario will likely combine various elements of the five scenarios.”

Individuals who wish to attend an in-person workshop are welcome on Nov. 29 at 6:00 p.m. in the Garden Room at Thanksgiving Point, or on Nov. 30 at 6:00 p.m. in the Islands Room at Loveland Living Aquarium. Utahns can also participate in a survey at PointOfTheMountainSurvey.org