Canyons District elementary school evacuated for alleged bomb threat

SANDY, Utah – The Canyons School District said Sandy Police has evacuated Sunrise Elementary as a precaution while authorities investigate an alleged bomb threat.

District officials said all students, teachers and staff “remain safe,” at the school at 1543 E. 11245 S.

The school was originally put on lockdown.

The school is asking parents not to come to the school to either drop off or pick up children at this time.