Almost 2,000 without power in Sandy

SANDY, Utah – Almost 2,000 were without power in Sandy Monday morning, according to Rocky Mountain Power.

Crews were called to investigate the cause of the outage near I-15 and 9000 S. at about 11 a.m.

Salt Lake County officials confirmed emergency crews were called to an electrical box explosion at 10600 S. and State St.

Rocky Mountain Power has not confirmed the explosion as the cause of the outage.

Officials said power may be restored by 2 p.m.

