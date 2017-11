WEST JORDAN, Utah – West Jordan Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of stealing a package from a porch in West Jordan.

Officers said the alleged theft was caught on camera near 8020 S. and 5100 W.

Police the suspect was driving a gray 4-door Pontiac with a sunroof.

Detectives were not able to get the license plate number.

Authorities said they would like to speak with anyone who has information at (801) 840-4000.