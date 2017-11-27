× Weber State wins third FCS playoff game in program history

OGDEN, Utah — Stefan Cantwell threw three touchdown passes to lead the Weber State football team to a 21-19 win over Western Illinois in the first round of the FCS playoffs.

Cantwell threw two touchdown passes to Drew Batchelor and another one to Andrew Vollert, who finished with eight receptions for 112 yards.

Weber State’s win sets up a rematch next Saturday against Southern Utah. The Wildcats and Thunderbirds are Co-Big Sky champions, but SUU earned the conference’s automatic berth with a 32-16 win over WSU on October 14.