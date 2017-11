Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — A group of high school students spent Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday last week to help prepare and deliver Thanksgiving dinner for local families in need.

The Thanksgiving dinner preparation was a collaboration between the Utah Restaurant Association, the Salvation Army and Chartwells Dining Services.

The students are part of the Utah Restaurant Association's ProStart program, in which they receive two years of culinary and hospitality training.

