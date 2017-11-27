Suspect wanted after Millcreek bank robbery

MILLCREEK, Utah – Police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing a bank in Millcreek Monday afternoon.

Authorities said the suspect was caught on camera at the Washington Federal Bank in Millcreek at 3983 S. Wasatch Blvd. at 1:30 p.m.

Officers said the suspect is a balding man with scruffy beard.

He was wearing a heavy coat and dark clothing.

Authorities don’t have a description of the getaway car.

Unified Police said the man did not display a weapon during the robbery.