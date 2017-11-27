Meaty Manicotti

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1 lb. lean ground beef

1 teaspoon dried basil

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

1 (14.5 oz.) can crushed tomatoes, divided

1 (15 oz.) can tomato sauce, divided

1 egg, lightly beaten

1 cup cottage or ricotta cheese

1 cup parmesan cheese, grated, divided

6 oz. mozzarella cheese, divided

8 manicotti shells, uncooked

1/4 cup parsley, chopped

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Heat oven to 350°F. Cook pasta shells as directed on the package. Drain.

In a large skillet, brown the ground beef with dried basil, oregano, red pepper flakes, salt and pepper. Let the beef slightly cool.

In large bowl, mix beef, half the crushed tomatoes, half the tomato sauce and egg. Spread 1 cup of the pasta sauce mixture on the bottom of an ungreased 13x9-inch baking dish.

In medium bowl, mix the cottage or ricotta cheese, half of the mozzarella cheese, half of the Parmesan cheese

Spoon a heaping tablespoon of the beef mixture into each shell. Place the stuffed shells in baking dish. Pour remaining sauce over top of the shells. Cover with foil.

Bake 40 to 45 minutes or until bubbly and cheese filling is set. Sprinkle with remaining cheddar cheese. Bake an additional 10 minutes or until cheese is melted. Garnish with parsley. Serve immediately.

