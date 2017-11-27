× Guns found buried in convicted felon’s Moab yard

MOAB, Utah — Moab Police arrested a man Sunday in connection with the thefts of several guns.

Police said Charles Anthony “Tony” Nelson, 21, is a convicted felon and is not allowed to possess firearms.

An officer responded to another Moab resident’s home on Friday after receiving a report of several stolen firearms, including an AR-15 rifle and two handguns, from a vehicle.

The officer and Moab detectives followed a tip the victim gave them and developed enough information to obtain a search warrant.

On Sunday, officers surveilled Nelson’s home and made contact with him as he was leaving.

“[Nelson] admitted to the theft and led officers to the stolen firearms, which were located in various locations in the home and buried in the backyard,” a statement from Moab Police said.

Police took Nelson to the Grand County Sheriff’s Office Jail. He faces several felony charges.