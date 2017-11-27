Free HIV testing week in Utah County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UTAH COUNTY - The Utah County Health Department is offering free HIV screenings the week of Nov. 27.

Appointments were available for booking on their website Monday through Friday. There will also be a walk-in clinic on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

Testing times will be from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m

Walk-in screenings are on a first come, first serve basis. The testing will take place in the Utah County Health and Justice Building, in room 17-09.

The building is located at 151 S. University Ave.