Dutch Oven Daddy’s Manicotti Pasta Bake

Friends Ned and Jeremy teamed up to create Dutch Oven Daddy - a place where they share their passion for cast iron cooking. You can get more great recipes here.

Manicotti Pasta Bake

Ingredients:

•1 pound Italian Sausage

•1 onion chopped

•2 cloves garlic minced

•3 cups water

•1 pound uncooked medium shell pasta

•1 (14 ounce) can crushed tomatoes

•1 (8 ounce) can tomato sauce

•1 tablespoon sugar

•3/4 teaspoon fresh basil

•1/2 teaspoon Italian seasoning

•Salt and freshly ground pepper

•8 ounces ricotta cheese

•8 ounces mozzarella cheese shredded

•4 ounces Parmesan shredded

Directions:

1.Preheat oven to 475 degrees. In a Dutch oven, cook sausage and onion over medium heat, about 5 minutes. Drain well.

2.Bring to a boil pasta until it is soft, about 5-10 minutes.

3.Add noodles and water, Stir in garlic, about 30 seconds. Stir in water, pasta, crushed tomatoes, tomato sauce, sugar, basil, Italian seasoning, 1 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper.

4.Drop large spoonfuls of ricotta on top of pasta. Sprinkle with mozzarella and parmesan. Bake until cheese is melted , about 15 to 20 minutes.