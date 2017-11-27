Doorbell Ditching Family caught on camera in Tooele

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOOELE, Utah – Jenny Prather doesn’t stop her two kids from doorbell ditching, she joins them!

“It’s fun to see what faces they have,” said Prather of the boys as they run away.

“If the doorbell is working, we ring the doorbell,” said Kaden Kroeger, Prather’s son. “But if there’s no doorbell, we knock and then we run.”

The family has been doing this for the past two holiday seasons. But, there’s more to it than meets the eye. You see, the family leaves behind Christmas trees and other decorations.

“We do it to people who don’t have a lot of stuff and can’t do Christmas that well,” said Kysen Prather, Prather’s other son.

Prather said it’s an idea that started when she couldn’t find ornaments herself. She reached out to people for help, but the donations just kept rolling in. That was a couple years ago. Since then, she’s acted as a liason between givers and people who need the donations.

“I just heard a knock and a doorbell and saw this,” said Trinton Brown, who received a Christmas tree and some other decorations from the family.

“Life and direction it goes,” the single father pauses. “A little slump here and there: It was definitely a year where a Christmas tree wasn’t [in the cards].”

If you want to donate, or know someone who could use a donation. You can reach Prather at 77Jenny101@gmail.com