Davis County Neighborhood lit up to remember the life of 18-month-old

FARMINGTON, Utah – A light display was set up in Davis County, all to remember one special little girl.

18-month-old Elora Horsley was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumor two months ago. She had surgery to remove it, but the tumor returned five weeks later.

Elora passed away last Friday, surrounded by her family. That’s when a Farmington neighborhood teamed together, to shine a light on the short, but beautiful life of Elora.

“We just thought what a great way to honor her with these lights to show that we love her and remember her,” Julie Miller, the organizer for “Elora’s Lights” said. “We decided to do it as a way to show the Horsley family that we loved them and care about them, and wanted to light the park with our love for them.”

The lights will be up the entire month of December.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the Horsley family, at https://www.gofundme.com/elorafightcancer.