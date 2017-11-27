Cyber Monday: Your sales guide

If you didn’t get your fix from Black Friday sales, don’t worry: You can snag some hefty deals on Cyber Monday.

As people move away from shopping in physical stores, retailers are offering heavy online promotions this year to get you clicking.

In fact, Adobe expects it to be the biggest online shopping day in history, bringing in $6.6 billion in sales.

Shoppers can find discounts on TVs, electronics, toys, clothes, video games and home goods.

Here’s a look at some of the deals:

Amazon

The online behemoth is offering thousands of deals across a variety of departments, including toys, electronics, clothes and home furnishings.

Amazon is offering more than 30 “Deals of the Day” on Monday along with thousands of “Lightning Deals,” which are sales that last for a limited time.

Cyber Monday is a big event for Amazon. Last year, shoppers ordered 740 items per second, according to the company.

This year, they can scoop up a 49-inch 4K UHD smart TV for $329.99 and a 40-inch smart TV for $179.99, and select video games will be 60% off.

Toys are discounted, including some Hasbro games, Nerf products and Play-doh items are up to 50% off. Select Lego sets are 30% off.

The company is also offering discounts on its own devices: The Echo Show will be $179.99, the Dot’s price tag will drop to $29.99, and the Fire HD 10 will be on sale for $99.99.

Walmart

Walmart is offering thousands of deals on Cyber Monday.

The Samsung 58-inch 4K Smart LED HDTV is on sale for $598, the Straight Talk Samsung Galaxy S7 is discounted to $299, and the Dyson DC59 Slim cord-free vacuum is $60 off.

You can also get Bose QuietComfort noise-canceling headphones for $179.

Toy shoppers can scoop up the Barbie Hello Dreamhouse for $199 and a self-balancing electric scooter hoverboard for $144.95.

Video gamers can score deals on a PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Gaming Console for $349, and the Xbox One S is on sale for $189.

Target

Target is offering an extra 15% off sitewide on Monday and will offer deals throughout the week.

That includes 40% off bath and bedding products on Tuesday, cosmetics on sale Wednesday, 30% off family outerwear on Thursday and electronics on sale Friday.

Among the sales is a Samsung 50-inch 4K Smart Ultra HD TV for $479.99. The Sony PlayStation 4 VR Gran Turismo Sport Bundle price tag is slashed by $100 to $299.99, and the SodaStream Jet starter kit is on sale for $49.99.

Toys are also on sale, including 20% off select board games, and some Lego, Pokemon and Nerf products are discounted up to 50%.

Best Buy

Best Buy is advertising hefty deals on electronics, including TVs, laptops, video game equipment and Apple devices.

Shoppers can pick up a Sony 55-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD TV for $599.99, and the Dell Inspiron 11.6-inch laptop is on sale for $139.99. Insignia wireless speakers with Google Assistant are half off.

The iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus are discounted by $150 with qualified activation, and prices on select MacBooks have been lowered by $200.

Best Buy is also offering free shipping on all orders for the holidays.

Sears

This holiday season is especially important for Sears as it tries to stay in business. It’s lowering prices on items including toys, appliances and electronics.

Kenmore wall ovens are up to 50% off, and Kenmore dishwashers, washer-dryers and ovens are also on sale.

Shoppers can also find big price cuts on tools: The Craftsman 230-piece tool set is 55% off for $89.99, and tool chests and cabinets are being discounted.

JCPenney

The department store is slashing prices on clothes, toys, furniture and appliances.

Select furniture and mattresses are up to 60% off, and some ovens, refrigerators and microwaves are at least 20% off.

Jeans, sweaters and pajamas for the family are on sale, and select Melissa & Doug toys are discounted by 25%.