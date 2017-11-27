× BYU ends the season with a win in Hawai’i

HONOLULU — After a disappointing season, the BYU football team ended their season with a 30-20 win in Hawai’i.

Running back Squally Canada helped the Cougars get off to a great start with a 40-yard touchdown run to cap the first drive of the game. He added another touchdown run in the second quarter and finished with 113 rushing yards.

Freshman quarterback Joe Critchlow threw for 166 yards and a touchdown pass to fellow freshman Neil Pau’u. The Cougars end the season with a 4-9 record.