Brother arrested after West Wendover teen dies from gunshot wound

WEST WENDOVER, Utah – A teen’s brother is in custody after a 15-year-old boy died from a gunshot wound in West Wendover overnight.

Officers found the teen who had been shot in the torso inside a home on the 800 block of Ash St.

Authorities tried to save the teen but he died at the scene.

Officers said they were originally told the teen’s brother, 21-year-old Ivan Lopez, accidentally shot him.

As emergency crews responded, Lopez left the area.

Family members and police called Lopez, he returned to the home and turned himself in.

Other family members are working with officers.

Lopez is in the Elko County Jail while West Wendover Police and the Elko County Sheriff’s Department investigate.