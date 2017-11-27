× Bourbon Street bouncer wearing ‘State Agent’ tactical vest arrested for impersonating police officer

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WGNO) — A bouncer at a Bourbon Street bar has been arrested for impersonating a police officer after he used a stun gun on a suspect in the custody of the Louisiana State Police.

The bouncer, 39-year-old Wayne Lozier, Jr., was wearing tactical pants, a gun belt with a Glock handgun and a tactical ballistic vest with “State Agent” written in yellow lettering on the front and back of the vest, according to the LSP.

Troopers on patrol in the 700 block of Bourbon Street spotted Lozier chasing another man on foot around 3 a.m. on November 25.

After chasing down the man Lozier was pursuing and placing that man in handcuffs, Lozier approached and tased the man with an X26 taser.

Investigators later determined that Lozier was not a law enforcement officer, but a bouncer.

They returned at 11:30 p.m. on November 26 and arrested Lozier for aggravated battery and false personation of a police officer.