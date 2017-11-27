× Al Franken on Capitol Hill says ‘There are no magic words that I can say to regain your trust’

WASHINGTON — Minnesota Democratic Sen. Al Franken returned to work Monday on Capitol Hill, telling reporters outside of his Capitol Hill office that he was sorry to everyone he let down.

“To all of you, I just want to again say I am sorry. I know there are no magic words that I can say to regain your trust and I know that’s going to take time,” he said.

Franken also said he would cooperate fully with a Senate Ethics Committee investigation against him. Franken has been accused of groping several women, as well as forcibly kissing and groping a morning news anchor for a Los Angeles radio station when the two participated in a USO tour in 2006 while Franken still worked as a comedian.

Allegations against Franken come as the issues of sexual harassment and misconduct have captivated the nation across a variety of industries, and lawmakers on Capitol Hill are facing significant pressure to overhaul the way Congress handles harassment and misconduct claims.